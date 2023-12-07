Former Cabinet Secretary Lands Plum Job In International Body



Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has been appointed as a board member of the

Interpeace Governing body.

The Interpeace Governing body is an organization that plays a key role in providing solutions to

conflict-prone areas.

The organization has been in existence for the last 27 years and operates in various continents including Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Amina was voted in unanimously owing to her long experience in diplomacy.

“We are delighted to announce that Ambassador Amina Mohamed has been unanimously admitted

to the Interpeace Governing Board,” the statement read in part.

Amina’s extensive experience in diplomacy and development will be a valuable asset to the board as

we work to promote peace and security around the world.

Amina while reacting to her appointment said she is excited to work with the board on the most fundamental and complex.

“I am truly honoured and grateful to the Governing board for this appointment and the opportunity

to contribute to the work of a highly respected organization. It is a privilege to be part of a most

distinguished team and thankful for your confidence in me”, Amina stated.

Amina served as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Sports, and Education in the previous administration under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

She was also a member of the Commonwealth election observers team sent to Nigeria in February 2023. The team included lawmakers, diplomats, human rights defenders, and election officials.

Amina was appointed to lead a five-member Commonwealth observation mission to Dominica for its general election in November 2022.

