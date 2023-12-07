Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Former Cabinet Secretary Lands Plum Job In International Body

By

Published

00480865 b54221ff3364f448b087a2edb952e803 arc614x376 w735 us1
Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has been appointed as a board member of the
Interpeace Governing body.

The Interpeace Governing body is an organization that plays a key role in providing solutions to
conflict-prone areas.

The organization has been in existence for the last 27 years and operates in various continents including Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Amina was voted in unanimously owing to her long experience in diplomacy.

“We are delighted to announce that Ambassador Amina Mohamed has been unanimously admitted
to the Interpeace Governing Board,” the statement read in part.

Amina’s extensive experience in diplomacy and development will be a valuable asset to the board as
we work to promote peace and security around the world.

Amina while reacting to her appointment said she is excited to work with the board on the most fundamental and complex.

“I am truly honoured and grateful to the Governing board for this appointment and the opportunity
to contribute to the work of a highly respected organization. It is a privilege to be part of a most
distinguished team and thankful for your confidence in me”,  Amina stated.

Amina served as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Sports, and Education in the previous administration under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

She was also a member of the Commonwealth election observers team sent to Nigeria in February 2023. The team included lawmakers, diplomats, human rights defenders, and election officials.

Amina was appointed to lead a five-member Commonwealth observation mission to Dominica for its general election in November 2022.

Also Read: Former CS Amina Mohamed Appointed to Key Role in Zimbabwe

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020