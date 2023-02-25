Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Former Kameme Journalist Njogu Wa Njoroge Lands Plum Government 1 Year After Being Sacked

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2022 01 21 at 15.11.39 1677306257

Former Kameme FM presenter John Njogu WA Njoroge who was fired in January 2022 over his relationship with President William Ruto has landed a government job.

In a gazette notice dated February 20, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba appointed Njogu Wa Njoroge as the Chairperson of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) for a period of three years. 

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 11A (e) of the Film and Stage Plays Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts appoint the aforementioned,” read part of the notice. 

Njogu Wa Njoroge will serve alongside John Muigai Nyururu, Kipruto Kiptoo, John Osimbo, Grace Mwendwa Munjuri, Hariety Namwezi Zitah, Stephanie Kamene Maseki, and Raphael Ekadeli Loperito who are members of the KFCB board. 

Their role will entail regulating the broadcasting, possession, distribution, and exhibition of film and broadcast content.

They will also ensure that content conforms to Kenya’s culture, moral values, and national aspirations as well as to protect children from exposure to inappropriate content.

Njigu was fired in January 2022 after was pictured with President William Ruto, then Deputy President at his Karen official residence.

“I received a phone call from the Programs Controller, who asked me not to report to work, permanently,” he revealed.

215 niHYVOMU 400x400

Njogu hosted the Rikiratha show on Kameme TV and doubled up as a radio presenter at Kameme FM where he hosted the Thingira show.

The media personality had sought to vie for the Njogu parliamentary seat but was defeated during the UDA nominations. 

Also Read: Raila Odinga Threatens Country Wide Mass Action, Issues Demands To Ruto Government

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019