Former Kameme Journalist Njogu Wa Njoroge Lands Plum Government 1 Year After Being Sacked

Former Kameme FM presenter John Njogu WA Njoroge who was fired in January 2022 over his relationship with President William Ruto has landed a government job.

In a gazette notice dated February 20, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba appointed Njogu Wa Njoroge as the Chairperson of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) for a period of three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 11A (e) of the Film and Stage Plays Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts appoint the aforementioned,” read part of the notice.

Njogu Wa Njoroge will serve alongside John Muigai Nyururu, Kipruto Kiptoo, John Osimbo, Grace Mwendwa Munjuri, Hariety Namwezi Zitah, Stephanie Kamene Maseki, and Raphael Ekadeli Loperito who are members of the KFCB board.

Their role will entail regulating the broadcasting, possession, distribution, and exhibition of film and broadcast content.

They will also ensure that content conforms to Kenya’s culture, moral values, and national aspirations as well as to protect children from exposure to inappropriate content.

Njigu was fired in January 2022 after was pictured with President William Ruto, then Deputy President at his Karen official residence.

“I received a phone call from the Programs Controller, who asked me not to report to work, permanently,” he revealed.

Njogu hosted the Rikiratha show on Kameme TV and doubled up as a radio presenter at Kameme FM where he hosted the Thingira show.

The media personality had sought to vie for the Njogu parliamentary seat but was defeated during the UDA nominations.

