Former KBC Journalist Bonnie Musambi Lands Plum Job At State House

20230322 095228

File image on Bonnie Musambi and President William Ruto

Former Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) news anchor Bonnie Musambi has landed a new role as the director of coordination in the office of State House spokesperson.

In an update via his social media accounts, Musambi thanked President William Ruto for the appointment and expressed commitment to deliver in his new mandate. 

“Wow! Just wow! My immeasurable gratitude to God and you Mr President, for my appointment as director coordination, office of State House spokesperson. 

“I promise my full dedication and loyalty to you and all Kenyans… To my family, fans and political supporters, I will never let you down,” he stated.

At the same he thanked former UDA National Chairman Johnstone Muthama for mentoring him so far.

“Special thanks to Commissioner Hon. Johnson Nduya Muthama for mentorship and unwavering support,” he said.

20230322 095244

Musambi will be working alongside State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed to coordinate all communication matters at the Office of the President.

Musambi had resigned from KBC in February 2022 after 14 years to vie for the Kitui Central parliamentary seat in the August 2022 General Election under a UDA ticket. However, he lost to Wiper’s Dr Makali Mulu.

Musambi now joins a list of popular media practitioners who have left new rooms for state Jobs. 

Journalists who have left the media houses include former Citizen TV political affairs editor Francis Gachuri who joined the Ministry of Interior, former NTV news anchor Salim Swaleh who serves as the director of press service in the office of the prime cabinet secretary and former KTN News anchor Mike Gitonga is the Secretary State functions.

Also Read: Francis Gachuri Quits Citizen TV For Government Job 

