Four Kenyans Sports Personalities Who Drive Luxurious Rides

The country’s sports industry is full of personalities who are not afraid to spend their hard-earned millions in order to live a life of opulence and class. This is reflected in their lifestyle, from their clothing to their cars and entourage; it can simply be described as a display of fame and fortune.

In this article, kdrtv looks at four sportsmen with the most luxurious rides.

Victor Wanyama

The CF Montreal midfielder is arguably the most successful player Kenya has ever produced. Wanyama has played for big clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Celtic, and Southhampton FC. The former Harambee stars captain has a luxurious car collection that includes; a Volkswagen Crafter CR53 Maxi, Range Rover Sport, as well as a 2017 Bentley model.

Michael Olunga

The Harambee Stars striker who plays for Al Duhail club has been spotted driving a Porsche Panamera worth Ksh 21 million and a white Toyota Land cruiser 11 V8 that approximately costs Ksh 11 million.

Eliud Kipchoge

The renowned marathoner has been spotted cruising in a Toyota double cabin, an Isuzu D-Max cabin. He was the Toyota double Cabin after breaking the World record at the Berlin Marathon and the Isuzu D-Max for running the Ineos Vienna race in under two hours

Ferdinand Omanyala

Omanyala was in 2021 gifted a Toyota Harrier car worth Ksh5 million after breaking the African record.

