Francis Gachuri Quits Citizen TV For Government Job 

Citizen TV political editor and reporter Francis Gachuri has announced his exit from the Royal Services after a 16-year stint.

In a farewell on his colleagues Wednesday March 1, Gachuri revealed he will leave Citizen TV at the end of the week to be the head of communications at the Ministry of Interior.

“On September 1, 2007, I joined RMS as a political reporter. 5,660 days later, I announce my exit to take up another national assignment. I am grateful and humbled by the many experiences, lessons, and opportunities I have had in the industry,” he said in a meeting.

“I have called this place home, when I came here, I was a young man, who did not even have a family then. All my major milestones have happened while I was here. Now I have two families, my wife and kids and as well as the RMS family that includes my colleagues, our viewers, listeners and readers ” he stated.

Gachuri will start his new role on Monday March 6,2023.

He will take up the position formerly held by Nixon Nganga who moved to the State Department of Citizen Services.

Gachuri’s predecessor also worked for Citizen TV before he was poached to join the government in 2018.

Gachuri’s new responsibilities will include developing, delivering, and evaluating communication activities that lead to the Ministry’s effective positioning and promotion of trust.

He will also be in charge of the Ministry of Interior and National Coordination’s internal and external communication channels.

Gachuri, who was born on December 23, 1980, attended Senior Chief Koinange High School in Kiambu before enrolling at Moi University to study Communication and Journalism.

