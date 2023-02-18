From Deputy Head Teacher to Kenya’s Top Lawyer: Little Known Details Of Danstan Omari 

Danstan Omari is arguably the most sought-after lawyer in the Kenyan legal fraternity.

Omari who is known for his political insights on television has in recent days former interior CS Fred Matiang’i and embattled Pokot MP David Pkosing.

Unknown to many, Omari started practicing law in his 40’s.

He had always wanted to be a lawyer since he was a child, but his dream was nearly dashed when his former high school principal conspired with his parents to change his entry law degree to a Bachelor of Education. This was due to the fact that no one from the school had ever been admitted to law school.

“Some of my classmates, you can see them all over, having made it in life. They include Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, who was my classmate in secondary and university, Governor Sospeter Ojaamong, political analyst Herman Manyora and Planning PS Saitoti Torome,” Omari said in a past interview.

He was assigned to Kiabonyoru Secondary School in Nyamira County in 1992 and remained there for more than ten years.

The former high school deputy principal enrolled at the University of Nairobi to study law in 2005. Omari commuted from Muthurwa Secondary School in Kiambu to UoN on a daily basis.

“I chose law because I felt I must have been born to be a lawyer, so I developed the passion to pursue law. Although some incidents did happen that made me unable to follow the course of justice, I strongly believe that I wanted to do law from day one,” he recalled.

Omari graduated with a degree in law in 2008. In 2009, he enrolled at the Kenya School of Law for his Law Diploma and also enrolled at the UON for his master’s degree.

Omari was finally admitted to the bar as an advocate in November 2011 and graduated with a Master’s Degree in Law in December of that same year.

He is married to Pamela, a communications lecturer. The couple is blessed with two sons.

