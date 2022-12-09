From Village Boy To CS Hidden Details, You Didn’t Know About Linturi

Mithika Linturi’s story is one of pure determination and hard work. The outspoken politician rose from village boy to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary.

Linturi grew up under the close supervision and mentorship of his church- going parents. His mother is a Catholic church catechist, and his father served on the Parish Council.

He revealed in a previous interview with Weru TV how his mother taught him the Bible’s ten commandments.

” I’ ll never forget the ten commandments my mother taught me. ”

” They are a part of what drives me in life, ” he explained.

Mithika started his education at Amwamba Primary School. He then enrolled at the well- known Igembe Secondary School, now known as Christ The King Igembe School.

“When I was younger, we didn’ t wear shoes. I recall walking into Igembe Secondary School barefoot. The shoes were in my box because they were on the list of requirements, ” he explained in a past interview.

Linturi enrolled in Kenya Institute of Marketing (KIM) after high school to pursue a Diploma in Marketing.

In 2001, he enrolled in an Indian university to pursue a degree in advanced accounting.

The William Ruto ally later enrolled at the University of Nairobi and pursued a law degree.

Linturi first tried his hand at politics in 1997 when he ran for the Igembe South Parliamentary seat under the Safina Party, but was defeated by Jackson Itirithia Kalweo of the KANU party.

He ran for the same seat on the KANU ticket in 2002, but lost to Raphael Murungi of NARC.

Linturi was elected for the first time as MP for Igembe South under the KANU party in 2007.

He was re- elected on the TNA ticket in 2013. He was also appointed to the Departmental Committee on Energy, Communications, and Information, as well as the Public Investments Committee and the House Business Committee.

In 2017 he vied for the Meru Senatorial seat and was elected the Jubilee party ticket.

In the 2022 General elections he vied for the Meru Governorship under a UDA ticket but lost to Bishop Kawira Mwangaza.

President William Ruto on September 27 appointment him to take charge of the Ministry of Agriculture docket.

