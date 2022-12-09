Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

From Village Boy To CS Hidden Details, You Didn’t Know About Linturi

By

Published

20221021 105643

Mithika Linturi

Mithika Linturi’s story is one of pure determination and hard work. The outspoken politician rose from village boy to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary.

Linturi grew up under the close supervision and mentorship of his church- going parents. His mother is a Catholic church catechist, and his father served on the Parish Council.

He revealed in a previous interview with Weru TV how his mother taught him the Bible’s ten commandments.

” I’ ll never forget the ten commandments my mother taught me. ”

” They are a part of what drives me in life, ” he explained.

Mithika started his education at Amwamba Primary School. He then enrolled at the well- known Igembe Secondary School, now known as Christ The King Igembe School.

“When I was younger, we didn’ t wear shoes. I recall walking into Igembe Secondary School barefoot. The shoes were in my box because they were on the list of requirements, ” he explained in a past interview.

Linturi enrolled in Kenya Institute of Marketing (KIM) after high school to pursue a Diploma in Marketing.

In 2001, he enrolled in an Indian university to pursue a degree in advanced accounting.

The William Ruto ally later enrolled at the University of Nairobi and pursued a law degree.

Linturi first tried his hand at politics in 1997 when he ran for the Igembe South Parliamentary seat under the Safina Party, but was defeated by Jackson Itirithia Kalweo of the KANU party.

He ran for the same seat on the KANU ticket in 2002, but lost to Raphael Murungi of NARC.

Linturi was elected for the first time as MP for Igembe South under the KANU party in 2007.

He was re- elected on the TNA ticket in 2013. He was also appointed to the Departmental Committee on Energy, Communications, and Information, as well as the Public Investments Committee and the House Business Committee.

In 2017 he vied for the Meru Senatorial seat and was elected the Jubilee party ticket.

In the 2022 General elections he vied for the Meru Governorship under a UDA ticket but lost to Bishop Kawira Mwangaza.

President William Ruto on September 27 appointment him to take charge of the Ministry of Agriculture docket.

Also Read: Mithika Linturi Explains How He Amassed His 1.2 Billion Wealth 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019