Government Bans Importation of Used Vehicles Registered Below 2017



The Kenya Bureau of Standards has announced new standards for the importing of secondhand or

used motor vehicles.

The restrictions, which apply to returning citizens, diplomatic personnel, and the general public, stipulate that starting January 1, 2024, only right-hand drive automobiles will be

permitted into the country.

According to a notice published in a weekly on December 5, automobiles with first registration years beginning on or after January 1, 2017, will be permitted entry into the country.

“Vehicles exported to Kenya shall be expected to comply with KS 1515:2000- Kenya code of practice

for inspection of road vehicles while vehicles from countries where KEBS has an inspection agency,” read the statement in part.

All cars imported from markets including the United Kingdom, Japan, South Africa, Singapore, and

Thailand are expected to comply with the set guidelines.

Any vehicle imported from the named countries must be accompanied by a Certificate of Roadworthiness issued by Quality Inspection Services Inc. Japan, a KEBS-contracted inspection business.

According to KEBS, registration of left-hand cars is only permissible if they are used for a specific

purpose. Ambulances, fire departments, and massive construction equipment imported for specific

projects are among them.

Kenya’s second-hand vehicle market accounts for 85% of car purchases and dominates, with annual import volumes of over 90,000 units.

Also Read: Government to Spend Millions in Buying houses & High-end Cars for Visiting Presidents