Government Bans Importation of Used Vehicles Registered Below 2017

The Kenya Bureau of Standards has announced new standards for the importing of secondhand or
used motor vehicles.

The restrictions, which apply to returning citizens, diplomatic personnel, and the general public, stipulate that starting January 1, 2024, only right-hand drive automobiles will be
permitted into the country.

According to a notice published in a weekly on December 5, automobiles with first registration years beginning on or after January 1, 2017, will be permitted entry into the country.

“Vehicles exported to Kenya shall be expected to comply with KS 1515:2000- Kenya code of practice
for inspection of road vehicles while vehicles from countries where KEBS has an inspection agency,” read the statement in part.

All cars imported from markets including the United Kingdom, Japan, South Africa, Singapore, and
Thailand are expected to comply with the set guidelines.

Any vehicle imported from the named countries must be accompanied by a Certificate of Roadworthiness issued by Quality Inspection Services Inc. Japan, a KEBS-contracted inspection business.

According to KEBS, registration of left-hand cars is only permissible if they are used for a specific
purpose. Ambulances, fire departments, and massive construction equipment imported for specific
projects are among them.

Kenya’s second-hand vehicle market accounts for 85% of car purchases and dominates, with annual import volumes of over 90,000 units.

