Governor Sakaja Responds After Willis Raburu Resigns

File image of Johnson Sakaja

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has told residents and stakeholders in the Nairobi Festival that the event will be much bigger than last year.

Sakaja gave his promise just hours after former Citizen TV anchor Willis Raburu resigned as Chairperson of the Nairobi Festival Committee, a position he took in July of this year.

While hosting key partners and stakeholders at the Weston Hotel, Sakaja disclosed his ambitions to improve this year’s edition.

“For six days, the Nairobi Festival, organized by the Nairobi City County Government will provide a platform to celebrate the diversity of Nairobi, as well as its rich creative arts and culture,” said the Governor.

“We have many more partners that have come on board. We have budget lines and all the provisions in our law to get the ticket, and we expect a bigger international festival.” Added the Governor.

Raburu acknowledged in his resignation letter that the county needed a systemic reform, which Sakaja is yet to address.

“This morning, I have officially informed the leadership of the county that I will no longer be serving in my current capacity as Chair of the Nairobi Festival Committee,” read the statement in part.

“However, this decision is driven by a recognition of the pressing need for systemic change to enhance the effectiveness of our service delivery and leadership.”

The journalist, however, revealed that he would support the county leadership.

“I firmly believe that with the right structural adjustments and a collective commitment to positive change, we can pave the way for a brighter future. My hope is that this decision will serve as a catalyst for the necessary transformation that our county deserves,” he explained.

The event, which had its first iteration in December 2022, is set to return on December 12, 2023.