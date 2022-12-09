Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Hidden Details You Didn’t Know About Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro

By

Published

FB IMG 1662621252273

Ndindi Nyoro is one of the Kenyan politicians who got into their leadership position before their marriage.

Nyoro got married to his fiancee in a traditional ceremony in 2019 that was attended by a number of politicians, including nominated MP Sabina Wanjiru Chege and Trade CS Moses Kuria.

The Kiharu MP is one of the Kenyans who started from humble beginnings and hustled their way up into the millionaires club.

When he discusses equities, one would assume he has spent the most of his life learning how to trade on the market. The MP who is the director and co-founder of Investax Capital Ltd, the largest stock broker in Kenya under SBG Securities, is a son of a carpenter.

In an effort to escape poverty, he began a rabbit and poultry-keeping farming while in high school. In 1997, he decided to sell part of the family’s poultry and build a kiosk in their home.

While in Form Three, he began a charcoal business, which he ran during school holidays.

“I lost my father while I was in Form One, and because my mother was unable to pay my school fees, my sister had that burden, and I worked to augment her income. This experience shaped who I am now, stated the speaker.” He revealed in a past interview.

After he finished his high school in 2003, the school hired him as a librarian at a salary of Sh3,000 so that he could pay his outstanding school fees.

After a year, he had paid off his debts and was free to leave.

In 2004, he found life intolerable and relocated to Nairobi. He was compelled to seek casual employment in industrial area in order to survive.

FB IMG 1662621137022

His life took a positive turn in 2005, when he was admitted to Kenyatta University to study a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

During his second semester, he opened a modest hotel using Higher Education Loans Board funding (HELB).

However, in the third semester, his business collapsed as a result of Vice-Chancellor Olive Mugenda’s improvements to the culinary services, which substantially reduced the price of meals at the university mess, causing students to eat there instead.

His first experience with stocks began in 2006, when he was hired by Ngenye Kariuki Stock Brokers.

After getting sufficient experience the same year, he started his agency, Stockbridge Brokers, under Dyer & Blair Investment Bank, which he ran till he graduated.

ndindi pic 1

Photo of President William Ruto and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro. Image courtesy.

The second term MP is currently the highest Individual shareholder of the Kenya Power and Lightning Company.

Also Read: How Ndindi Nyoro Made Millions in Stock Exchange Before Joining Politics 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019