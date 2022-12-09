Hidden Details You Didn’t Know About Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro

Ndindi Nyoro is one of the Kenyan politicians who got into their leadership position before their marriage.

Nyoro got married to his fiancee in a traditional ceremony in 2019 that was attended by a number of politicians, including nominated MP Sabina Wanjiru Chege and Trade CS Moses Kuria.

The Kiharu MP is one of the Kenyans who started from humble beginnings and hustled their way up into the millionaires club.

When he discusses equities, one would assume he has spent the most of his life learning how to trade on the market. The MP who is the director and co-founder of Investax Capital Ltd, the largest stock broker in Kenya under SBG Securities, is a son of a carpenter.

In an effort to escape poverty, he began a rabbit and poultry-keeping farming while in high school. In 1997, he decided to sell part of the family’s poultry and build a kiosk in their home.

While in Form Three, he began a charcoal business, which he ran during school holidays.

“I lost my father while I was in Form One, and because my mother was unable to pay my school fees, my sister had that burden, and I worked to augment her income. This experience shaped who I am now, stated the speaker.” He revealed in a past interview.

After he finished his high school in 2003, the school hired him as a librarian at a salary of Sh3,000 so that he could pay his outstanding school fees.

After a year, he had paid off his debts and was free to leave.

In 2004, he found life intolerable and relocated to Nairobi. He was compelled to seek casual employment in industrial area in order to survive.

His life took a positive turn in 2005, when he was admitted to Kenyatta University to study a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

During his second semester, he opened a modest hotel using Higher Education Loans Board funding (HELB).

However, in the third semester, his business collapsed as a result of Vice-Chancellor Olive Mugenda’s improvements to the culinary services, which substantially reduced the price of meals at the university mess, causing students to eat there instead.

His first experience with stocks began in 2006, when he was hired by Ngenye Kariuki Stock Brokers.

After getting sufficient experience the same year, he started his agency, Stockbridge Brokers, under Dyer & Blair Investment Bank, which he ran till he graduated.

The second term MP is currently the highest Individual shareholder of the Kenya Power and Lightning Company.

