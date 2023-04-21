Connect with us

How Miss Trudy makes Sh1.3 million a month on YouTube

miss trudy
miss trudy

Miss Trudy, a popular content creator, faced harsh criticism and trolling from social media users after causing a scene at Mombasa International Airport. The drama unfolded when she was asked to stop filming content for her YouTube channel, which has been her primary source of income.

YouTube Monetization Program Makes Miss Trudy Rich

Miss Trudy revealed that YouTube’s monetization program has made her wealthy, generating hundreds of thousands of shillings and even up to a million shillings each month. She explains that she did not know about YouTube’s monetization program until a year after she started her channel.

Miss Trudy’s First YouTube Paycheck and Struggles

Miss Trudy’s first paycheck from Adsense, YouTube’s monetization program, was Sh10,000, the same amount she earned as a monthly salary while working as a supermarket attendant. Despite her struggles, she persevered and has now earned up to $10,000 (Sh13 million) in a single month from her YouTube channel.

Miss Trudy’s Journey to Content Creation Success

Miss Trudy’s YouTube channel has amassed over 59 million views since its creation in May 2014. She advises those who are starting in the field of content creation to be consistent and dedicated to their craft.

Miss Trudy’s YouTube Channel

Miss Trudy is a well-known content creator with a successful YouTube channel. She creates videos about beauty, fashion, and lifestyle, which have gained her a significant following on social media.

