Inside CJ Koome’s New Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport Worth Ksh 23 Million

Chief Justice Martha Koome stole the show during the Madaraka Day Celebration in Embu County after she arrived aboard a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport (GR-S).

With the number plate CJ 1, reserved for the Chief Justice, it was evident that Koome had upgraded her ride.

The black sports car was launched in Japan on August 2021 and is estimated to cost between Ksh20 – 23 million.

The 1995 Dakar Rally inspired the 300 GR, after drivers requested for cars that are capable of withstanding harsh weather conditions.

One of the exclusive features in the 300 GR is the dominant “Toyota” lettering on the front bumper, which is different from the traditional logo. It also has less chrome in the grille, more vertical side intakes, and unpainted plastic cladding on the lower part with a skid plate.

Other unique features include a reinforced bumper and the Electronic-Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS). It also comes with 18-inch aluminum wheels finished in Mud Grey and black-painted details.

The interior of the 300 GR is designed to meet high-end status including leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, and a start-up screen with a navigation system. The first and second-row seats are ventilated.

In terms of safety, the 300 GR adopts the latest Toyota Safety Sense active safety package with additional advanced functions. Two functions have been added to the pre-collision system that helps avoid a collision or reduce damage by detecting pedestrians

The 300 DR is available in three trim levels namely; GX-R, VX-R, and GR-S. The GR-S grade is the highest grade and comes with more sporty features.

CJ Koome previously used a 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser.

