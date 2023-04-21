Inside DJ Evolve’s Sh700k Surgery Funded by MP Babu Owino

John Orinda, the father of popular Kenyan DJ, DJ Evolve, has expressed his joy over the successful surgery that helped his son regain his voice.

For about three years, the entertainer had been unable to speak and some of his body parts had become paralyzed. The surgery took place on March 6, 2023, and lasted eight hours at one of the top hospitals in Nairobi, costing over Sh700,000.

The surgery was paid for by MP Babu Owino.

Despite the surgery, DJ Evolve, who has been bedridden for a while, still cannot walk. However, his father is optimistic that although there is still a long journey ahead, his son will overcome all that to live a normal life.

DJ Evolve’s dad had earlier explained that the doctor’s initial report indicated that his son was never going to speak.

“We were not sure about him ever regaining his voice. A doctor had told us that he might never speak again. After the successful surgery, I am so happy and my family is at peace,” Mr Orinda explained in an earlier interview.

Seeing his son in ICU was the toughest season for them as a family, but as a prayerful man of God, Orinda left everything to Him and had strong faith that the surgery was going to be successful.

DJ Evolve has been forced through a number of surgeries to save his life since he was reportedly shot at an entertainment joint in Nairobi.