Inside Ferdinand Waititu’s Multi- Billion Empire

ruto waititu 2

Photo of President William Ruto with Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu. Image Courtesy

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu is one of the most aggressive politicians in Kenya who is not afraid to kick down doors and make his presence known. Waititu has had a turbulent two years, during which he unsuccessfully fought his impeachment and was charged in court on corruption accusations.

Below are some expensive properties owned by the former county boss.

Delta Hotel

The Delta Hotel is located on University Way in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD). It features 82 rooms and is designed as a business hotel with great food and accommodations.

The hotel came to the limelight after the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC) linked it to alleged proceeds of corruption while he was Governor of Kiambu.

Bienvenue Hotel owned by Waititu

Ex- Jamii Bora Bank Building

Waititu owns the former Jamii Bora Bank building which is located on Nairobi Koinange Street.According to reports, he paid an estimated Ksh 250 million for the building.

FB IMG 1677957922315

Runda Mansion

Waititu owns a home in Nairobi’s exclusive Runda estate. In 2019, EACC officers conducted a search of the former governor’s residence in search of evidence to develop a graft case against him.

The EACC identified the luxurious home being developed at Runda estate as one of 35 properties belonging to the former governor that are allegedly connected to corruption money.

runda

Garden Estate home

Waititu also owns a property in Nairobi Garden Estate. It was among the homes raided by EACC agents as part of their investigation into allegations of graft against the Governor.

Additionally, the EACC report named Waititu as the proprietor of a luxury hotel in Naivasha.

Waititu has previously claimed ownership of a fleet of trucks, land in the Eastland neighborhood and multiple gas stations.

He also owns vehicles worth Sh24.4 million. Which include: Two Toyota Land Cruisers, a Toyota Probox, a Toyota Double Cabin and a Toyota Vitz.

Also Read: Ferdinand Waititu Lands Plum Job in William Ruto’s Government 

