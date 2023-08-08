Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Inside Former CS Joe Mucheru Multi Million Home

By

Published

IMG 20230129195310

File image of President Ruto and Joe Mucheru

Former ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru is a wealthy individual who worked in the lucrative technology sector before joining the government.

After exiting government in 2022 Mucheru stepped away from the spotlight and spent time at his opulent mansion. 

The former CS gave Kenyans a glimpse of his tranquil house during an interview with Citizen TV early this year. 

Footage from the farmhouse showed a large compound full of trees, flowers, and plants in a densely forested region. Mucheru arrived in elegance, accompanied by his cat. 

The interview took place on the two-story house’s spacious rooftop terrace. There were numerous seats outside, including a hammock.

b9cebc11af6cc3f5

The elevated rooftop provides beautiful views of the surrounding forests. Mucheru’s house also has a forest trail that is ideal for bonding with nature. The video demonstrates that the former CS enjoys spending time outside at home. 

Another set of seats was observed outdoors near an external heater to keep his family warm throughout the winter months. 

Mucheru in January landed a role as the President of Jumo fintech company which is located in Cape Town, South Africa.

The former CS confirmed his appointment on his LinkedIn profile and promised to help Jumo to deliver its growth goals, navigate the regulatory landscape and build its presence across Africa.

Jumo deals with banks, mobile network operators (MNOs), and e-commerce players to provide financial products in Africa and Asia’s emerging markets.

The fintech primarily targets MSMEs that require immediate access to funding in order to grow and invest, and it has served 10 million customers since its inception in 2015.

Also Read: Five Occasions US President Joe Biden Has Been Caught On Camera Falling Down

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019