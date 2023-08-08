Inside Former CS Joe Mucheru Multi Million Home

Former ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru is a wealthy individual who worked in the lucrative technology sector before joining the government.

After exiting government in 2022 Mucheru stepped away from the spotlight and spent time at his opulent mansion.

The former CS gave Kenyans a glimpse of his tranquil house during an interview with Citizen TV early this year.

Footage from the farmhouse showed a large compound full of trees, flowers, and plants in a densely forested region. Mucheru arrived in elegance, accompanied by his cat.

The interview took place on the two-story house’s spacious rooftop terrace. There were numerous seats outside, including a hammock.

The elevated rooftop provides beautiful views of the surrounding forests. Mucheru’s house also has a forest trail that is ideal for bonding with nature. The video demonstrates that the former CS enjoys spending time outside at home.

Another set of seats was observed outdoors near an external heater to keep his family warm throughout the winter months.

Mucheru in January landed a role as the President of Jumo fintech company which is located in Cape Town, South Africa.

The former CS confirmed his appointment on his LinkedIn profile and promised to help Jumo to deliver its growth goals, navigate the regulatory landscape and build its presence across Africa.

Jumo deals with banks, mobile network operators (MNOs), and e-commerce players to provide financial products in Africa and Asia’s emerging markets.

The fintech primarily targets MSMEs that require immediate access to funding in order to grow and invest, and it has served 10 million customers since its inception in 2015.

