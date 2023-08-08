Inside Former Starehe MP Charles Jaguar’s Multi-Million Home in Nairobi

Former Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua Kanyi popularly known as Jaguar is one of the most rising youthful politicians in the country.

Jaguar served as the Starehe MP between 2017 and 2022 under the Jubilee Party. He however didn’t vie to retain the seat in the 2022 general election after he agreed to leave the seat to his predecessor Simon Mbugua.

Jaguar was in March 2023 appointed as the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports. The position was however nullified by the High Court after it ruled that it is unconstitutional.

Away from politics, Jaguar is a wealthy man who has shown off his opulence by sharing photographs of his lifestyle on several occasions.

The musician-turned-politician owns a multi-million property and a beautiful collection of cars.

In 2021, Jaguar posted pictures of his multi-million mansion in Nairobi while also reflecting on his poor beginnings.

The one-story house features a beautiful design and colors that add to its appeal. The roof is grey, while the gutters are yellow. The politician chose a minimalist style for the interior of his home.

Interior photos of the mansion uploaded online, show that the living area boasts a couple of leather sofa sets with little cushions. The study area features leather seats and well-designed bookshelves, while his sitting room has a marble floor.

The property appears to be large enough to hold up to five cars at once, based on the photographs. It also has a well-kept lawn, and flowers planted around the compound.

