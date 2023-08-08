Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Inside Former Starehe MP Charles Jaguar’s Multi-Million Home in Nairobi

By

Published

IMG 20211031094240

Former Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua Kanyi popularly known as Jaguar is one of the most rising youthful politicians in the country.

Jaguar served as the Starehe MP between 2017 and 2022 under the Jubilee Party. He however didn’t vie to retain the seat in the 2022 general election after he agreed to leave the seat to his predecessor Simon Mbugua.

Jaguar was in March 2023 appointed as the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports. The position was however nullified by the High Court after it ruled that it is unconstitutional.

Away from politics, Jaguar is a wealthy man who has shown off his opulence by sharing photographs of his lifestyle on several occasions.

IMG 20211031094254

The musician-turned-politician owns a multi-million property and a beautiful collection of cars.

In 2021, Jaguar posted pictures of his multi-million mansion in Nairobi while also reflecting on his poor beginnings.

The one-story house features a beautiful design and colors that add to its appeal. The roof is grey, while the gutters are yellow. The politician chose a minimalist style for the interior of his home.

IMG 20211031094222

Interior photos of the mansion uploaded online, show that the living area boasts a couple of leather sofa sets with little cushions. The study area features leather seats and well-designed bookshelves, while his sitting room has a marble floor.

The property appears to be large enough to hold up to five cars at once, based on the photographs. It also has a well-kept lawn, and flowers planted around the compound.

Also Read: Inside Former Kesses MP Mishra Swarup’s Exquisite Mansion in Eldoret (PHOTOS)

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019