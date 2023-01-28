Inside George Magoha’s Posh Mansion in Siaya (Photos)

Former Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha is regarded as a man of class as seen by his village residence.

Magoha who died on arrival at the Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday, January 25, left behind a Ksh 250 million estate, including his residence in Yala, Gem Constituency, Siaya County.

The gleaming house is a two- story mansion that features an off- white color that covers the entire top floor’s facade.

The lower story, on the other hand, is clad in enticing brown exposed brick with a piled balcony jutting on one end.

The frontage of the house is finished with a series of manicured garden hedges that integrate a lush yard of many small trees.

The strikingly white and imposing mansion embodies luxury, calm, and a blend of modernity and a lasting culture of contentment.

Magoha’s house is externally plastered with a lower layer of mushroom tones that mix into one stylish wall, combining with two palm trees that stand tall at the entrance of the mansion.

Magoha appreciated the brick creation on the balcony since it lets in light through a number of inlets.

The late Professor’s house’s first- floor living space is sweetly welcomed by these growing fern drapes on the balcony.

Magoha’s house is encircled on all sides by a beautiful tree glade, which allows visitors to see the house immediately from the gate.

The white cherry walls bloom on tree tops that are regularly provided with weeping willows, creating the compound’ s ultimate gentleness.

While the white- painted column supports a grooved roof that pines into the disconnected levels, a slatted wall of blinds and vertical glass panes mirror the magnificent entrance and stairwell.

The village mansion is definitely the pinnacle of luxury.

