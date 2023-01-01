Inside Kevin & Diana Bahati’s Luxurious Mansion in Nairobi

Kenyan musician Kevin Bahati and his wife Diana Bahati are arguably one of the best known couples in the land.

The two reside in an exquisite mansion located in Nairobi.

The couple gave Kenyans a glimpse of their own during a recent interview with KTN Art of Living show.

The outstanding home’s design and architecture exemplifies contemporary living.

The mansion boasts an opulent living room design ideal for hosting guests.

The living room has an enormous flat-framed television that displays artwork when it is turned off. The space is flooded with sunlight from floor-to-ceiling windows, and the walls are painted in a soothing neutral color.

The high gypsum ceiling and suspended chandelier give depth and spaciousness. Soft furnishings, textures, and fabrics add to the beautiful cohesion with a sleek modern look.

Modern teal velvet upholstered dining chairs with gold framing and a matching sleek contemporary table with a gold rounded base are all on the dining room’s left side. The chandelier hanging over it sparks conversation.

The mansion has an open kitchen with marble countertop, white streamlined cabinets, built-in appliances, and entertainment countertop with bar stools.

A wooden staircase leads up to their six bedrooms, which have light fixtures on the walls.

Pink walls, a ballerina mural, pink plush cosy bedding, and toys meticulously displayed make the girls’ bedroom feel like a big doll house.

The wall-to-wall mirror in the corridor leads to their master bedroom. The mirror creates the illusion of space as well as a clean and modern appearance. Their TV room is adjacent to the master bedroom.

The master bedroom is both stunning and inviting. In the dark, the textured wallpaper on the focus wall sparkles. The room features a magnificent bed with cozy linen, a stunning chandelier, and a two-part butterfly image.The bedroom has a walk-in closet for Diana and Bahati as well as an ensuite bathroom.

