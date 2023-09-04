Inside Ksh1.7 Million Electric Car President Ruto Drove Himself to African Climate Summit

The electric car that President Ruto used to drive himself to the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) has created a sensation among Kenyans on Twitter. The Autopax AirEv YETU is the name of the electric vehicle that has been trending for consecutive two days.

The vehicle is built by the electric vehicle manufacturer Autopax in partnership with the Saic GM Wuling firm. The decision to build the electric automobile is a step towards boosting sustainable mobility and fostering a more environmentally friendly future.

Autopax CEO Joy Kalua confirmed that the first batch of Autopax AirEv YETU vehicles had arrived in Kenya for pre-launch trials. The Autopax AirEv YETU vehicle is available in two variants, the first of which covers 200 kilometers on a single charge.

The other is the Autopax AirEv YETU Pro, which can go 300 km on a single charge. To assist local manufacturing and employment, the AirEv YETU will be mass-produced domestically utilizing local components. According to Autopax, electric vehicles provide several benefits to both humans and the environment.

They have cheaper expenses since they contain fewer moving components, which decreases the need for maintenance and repair. Charging an electric vehicle is far less expensive than fueling with gasoline or diesel.

Electric vehicles have zero exhaust emissions, which helps to reduce dangerous air pollutants that contribute to climate change and air pollution.

They are considered energy efficient because they convert a higher percentage of stored energy into wheel power, work silently, and give a smoother ride due to the lack of an internal combustion engine. Electric vehicles can be charged with renewable energy sources such as solar or wind power, allowing for the utilization of massive renewable energy potential.

