Inside President Ruto’s Multi-Million Watch Collection 

President William Ruto just like his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta has love for the world’s most prestigious watch brands with the latter boasting of a collection worth millions.

President Ruto has been spotted wearing valuable timepieces over the years.

In this article kdrtv looks at The Head of State’s watch collection.

International Watch Company (IWC) Schaffhausen Portugieser Perpetual Calendar

President Ruto has been spotted wearing an International Watch Company (IWC) Schaffhausen Portugieser Perpetual Calendar at a number of events over the past few months, including his first New Year’s address as President on December 31, 2022.

The price range for this watch with an 18-karat gold case is between Ksh3.9 million and Ksh5.3 million. The watch features a sapphire glass back, a perpetual calendar, anti-reflective coating on both sides, a 7-day power reserve, and a power reserve indicator.

Audemars Piguet New Royal Oak

President Ruto was captured wearing a watch from Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak collection on multiple occasions in 2020, while he was still the Vice President. The watch is estimated to be worth Ksh4.8 million.

The self-winding watch has a case made of 18-karat rose gold, a black dial, and a black strap. It has a diameter of 26.6mm and contains 282 distinct components.

Hublot Big Bang Rose Gold

President Ruto was photographed wearing a Hublot Big Bang Rose Gold watch in 2020. The watch is worth approximately Ksh3.2 million.

It has a polished and satin-finished 18K 5N gold case, black rubber straps, an 18K 5N gold and black-plated stainless steel deployant buckle clasp, and a 42-hour power reserve, among other features.

Also Read: Inside President William Ruto’s Multi-million Car Collection [PHOTOS]