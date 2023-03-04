Connect with us

Inside The Life of Michuki’s Youngest Daughter Yvonne Wanja

Published

Many people knew the late former Cabinet Minister John Michuki as a savvy politician and businessman. During his tenure as Transport Minister, he streamlined the country’s transportation sector.

His daughter Yvone Wanja has been in the headlines recently after she resigned from the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC).

Her resignation came as President Ruto continues to purge retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies from various parastatals.

In a letter to Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi, Wanja stated that she had chosen to resign from the board due to personal reasons.

“I write to inform you that I have chosen to resign from the board of directors of AFC for personal reasons, effective immediately. It was an honour to serve on the Board of directors of the corporation. Thank you for the opportunity and I wish the ministry and the corporation all the best,” the letter read. 

Besides serving in the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC) board, Wanja has held various positions in corporations and the government.

She attended Bryn Mawr College from 1992 to 1996, where she got a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. She later enrolled at Columbia University’s Business School in 2000, where she earned an MBA in finance in 2002.

Wanja worked as a Corporate Analyst for Barclays Merchant Finance Limited between 1997 and 1999. She was later promoted and served as the Research Manager at Barclays Trust Investment Services Limited until 2000.

While studying in the United States, she worked as a summer associate at Meryll Lynch.

Michuki spent some time in the United States before establishing The Highland Tea Company LLC in New York in 2003. She was the CEO of the corporation until 2008.

Wanja joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in 2009 as a Trade, Investment, and Multilateral Diplomat, and was mostly located in London, England, until 2014.

In January 2015, she established Be Brave Consulting & Advisory Ltd, an independent financial consulting and executive coaching organization, and has served as its Managing Director ever since.

