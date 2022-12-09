Inside Troubled Love Life Of CS Ababu Namwamba

Namwamba rose to prominence in 2007 when he was elected to represent Budalangi Constituency in the National Assembly. He became a topic of discussion when controversies surrounding his personal life became public knowledge.

Ababu’s love history has not been the best, as he has been divorced twice. Ababu’s first marriage was to his college sweetheart, with whom he had two children.

According to sources, Ababu paid her parents the bride price in 2004, but the marriage dissolved in 2007. Elders attempted to reconcile the couple, but by 2009, their marriage was irretrievably broken and they went their separate ways.

Ababu married Priscah Mwaro as his second marriage, and they were blessed with four adorable children: Abu Junior, Nkosi, Lulu, and Tansi-Helena. The marriage however did not last for long as allegations of infidelity surfaced.

There are allegations that Ababu’s second wife left their marital home due to his alleged cohabitation with his niece, Cecilia Moraa.

The wife claimed that Ababu also had affairs with two college students.

According to other sources, Ababu Namwamba divorced his wife Priscah after discovering that she had been sleeping with a gym instructor. Priscah allegedly cheated on her husband three times with a muscular gym instructor, prompting the ex-Member of Parliament for Budalangi to evict her from the family home.

After being expelled from their palatial home, Ababu’s second wife reportedly moved in with her relatives in Westlands.

The politician had done everything in his power to please his wife and had frequently appeared on the cover of magazines while on vacation in Dubai and elsewhere.

The Ruto CS is now living with his third wife, Ann Paulo Machio. He introduced his third wife to the congregation of his village church in Budalangi in 2018. Paula and Ababu allegedly met for the first time in May of 2018, when Paula won Miss Busia beauty contest.

