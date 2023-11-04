Jackie Matubia Explains Why She Doesn’t Go To Church 

Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia has revealed she doesn’t go to church.

Speaking during an interview the renowned actress explained she has not found a church to go to despite believing in God.

“I believe in God, but I don’t go to church. I haven’t yet found a church to go to,” Matubia stated.

When questioned why she surrounds herself with churchgoers yet does not go, she stated that what counts to her is a personal relationship with God.

“Yeah those are my friends, but for me no. You know everyone has a personal relationship with God so for me that’s what matters,” she said.

Speaking about her first million, the mother of two revealed that she made her first million between the ages of 22 and 23 while working on an advertisement.

“I did an advert at the age of 22, 23. I started living alone immediately after high school. I started working immediately after high school,” she said.

Matubia recently faced backlash after shading her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Blessing Lung’aho on YouTube.

She narrated how her first baby daddy had helped their daughter celebrate her birthday in Dubai, then paused to advise women to choose partners with functional brains, implying that Lung’aho was not a good father.

“I keep telling you guys, even if you decide to have children, choose partners with intelligence.” She playfully added, “Because some of us, even those offering advice, have been caught off guard,” she stated.

Matubia also reflected on her journey as a single mother, underscoring the importance of faith and self-love.

“These past months have been tumultuous; we lose some and gain more. If you’re going through a tough time, take a moment to ask yourself what makes you happy,” Matubia added.

Also Read: Jackie And Blessing Lunganho Welcomes Their First Child Together