Jeff Mwathi’s Mother Disappointed After Meeting DCI Detectives 

The late Jeff Mwathi’s mother Anne Mwathi has expressed disappointment in finding justice for his son.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Anne revealed she held talks with DCI sleuths for four hours but was not convinced that justice will be served for his son.

She revealed that the detectives told her that there was no evidence to support the theory that her son had been murdered.

Wacuka was also informed that Jeff was allegedly drunk at the time of his death.

She further stated that the detectives told her that the late Jeff jumped out of DJ Fatxo’s building and was alive when he jumped.

“I do not agree with the findings of the inquest into the death of Jeff Mwathi. I believe that justice must prevail and all parties involved must be held accountable for their actions,” said Wacuka.

She argued that the fact that her son’s death occurred in the suspect’s home and yet he did not immediately report the incident raises many questions about his involvement

“It is widely known where Jeff was and who he was with before his death,” she said.

According to the DCI, a re-investigation into the death was ordered by DCI director Mohamed Amin, and as a result, the homicide team looking into the incident has obtained an autopsy report from the government pathologist and chemist.

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, the investigators sent the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for assessment and advice.

According to sources the investigating team has also requested that the DPP take action on a number of their findings about the interior designer’s death.

