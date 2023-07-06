Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been in the political scene for over three decades serving in different positions including as Vice President and Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Away from politics, Kalonzo has a variety of properties, enterprises, and money-generating assets including the famous Mwingi cottages hotel, in Ukambani.

The multi-million hotel was relaunched in December 2022 after nearly an 11-year closure.

The hotel was closed in 2011 after a Chinese company marked a section of the hotel for demolition to make room for the tarmacking of the Mwingi-Kyuso-Tseikuru road.

The hotel’s conference hall, laundry, and gate were all marked for demolition as they stood on a road reserve.

The hotel underwent extensive renovations in 2022 ahead of its reopening in January 2023.

The hotel added a slew of new features including a swimming pool, café, and big rooms with modern fixtures are among them.

After the hotel was relaunched in December 2022 Kalonzo took to his Twitter account to praise the management and welcome Kenyans to visit the hotel.

“Congratulations, It was an honour to join in the pre-launch event of Mwingi Cottages Resort. Superb ambience, incredible company and I got up to try out a few new dance moves. I wish the Management and Staff all the best in the coming seasons” Kalonzo tweeted.

Besides the hotel, the former Vice President owns a 200-acre property in Yatta, six vehicles, a mansion worth approximately Ksh800 million in Nairobi’s affluent Karen neighbourhood, and other apartments in Nairobi.

Also Read: Kivutha Kibwana Advices Kalonzo to Retire From Politics, Says Raila Will Vie Again in 2027