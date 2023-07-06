Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Kalonzo

By

Published

wrcdwl7612ujebkdaf600572b2614b5

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been in the political scene for over three decades serving in different positions including as Vice President and Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Away from politics, Kalonzo has a variety of properties, enterprises, and money-generating assets including the famous Mwingi cottages hotel, in Ukambani.

The multi-million hotel was relaunched in December 2022 after nearly an 11-year closure.

The hotel was closed in 2011 after a Chinese company marked a section of the hotel for demolition to make room for the tarmacking of the Mwingi-Kyuso-Tseikuru road.

FB IMG 1673236053369

The hotel’s conference hall, laundry, and gate were all marked for demolition as they stood on a road reserve.

The hotel underwent extensive renovations in 2022 ahead of its reopening in January 2023.

The hotel added a slew of new features including a swimming pool, café, and big rooms with modern fixtures are among them.

After the hotel was relaunched in December 2022 Kalonzo took to his Twitter account to praise the management and welcome Kenyans to visit the hotel.

“Congratulations, It was an honour to join in the pre-launch event of Mwingi Cottages Resort. Superb ambience, incredible company and I got up to try out a few new dance moves. I wish the Management and Staff all the best in the coming seasons” Kalonzo tweeted.

fb img 16732360743627862980982767596883

Besides the hotel, the former Vice President owns a 200-acre property in Yatta, six vehicles, a mansion worth approximately Ksh800 million in Nairobi’s affluent Karen neighbourhood, and other apartments in Nairobi.

Also Read: Kivutha Kibwana Advices Kalonzo to Retire From Politics, Says Raila Will Vie Again in 2027

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019