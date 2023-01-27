Connect with us

Kamene Goro breaks silence hours after leaving Kiss FM

KISS FM breakfast show presenter Kamene Goro has refuted claims that she was sacked.

On Thursday, social media was awash that the bubbly radio personality was sacked due to indiscipline cases.

However, Speaking to bloggers outside Lion Place minutes after signing off from the KISS FM breakfast show, Kamene disclosed she left the job because she didn’t want to renew her contract.

“The company did not fire me. My contract with them was up until the end of this month, January, and there was no need for me to renew because I also told you I wanted more for my life,” she said.

On reports that she had been sacked, Kamene said;” “Sikufutwa kazi and I have no bad blood with anyone. I have seen those stories but it is okay to talk but at least talk from the point of information,”

Kamene said she would unveil her new plans next week but also needed to rest.

“It is possible that you will get me on another station but there are also other things that I will be launching and you will see from next week with different people,” she said.

“I will get get back on radio after I am done with the things I want to do for myself. I also need a holiday and take some rest. I am tired.”

Kamene joined Kiss Fm with her former co-host turned tiktok enthusiast Andrew Kibe after resigning from NRG Radio.

A few months later, in July 2020, Kiss Fm fired Kibe and replaced him with comedian Jalang’o.

Jalang’o later left the station in February 2022 to run for the Lang’ata parliamentary seat, which he won.

After Jalang’o’s exit, Kamene got a new co-host, comedian Oga Obinna, who joined the station in March 2022.

