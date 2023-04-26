Kamene Goro, Shaffie Weru Land New Jobs at NRG Radio 

Media personality Kamene Goro has made a comeback to radio and would be presenting the NRG transit show at NRG radio alongside veteran radio presenter Shaffie Weru.

In a social media post on Wednesday April 26, Kamene revealed that they will also be working with Dj Pierra Makena. The show runs every Friday from 3PM to 7PM.

“Good morning my loves. Shaffie, Pierra, do you think they are ready for this one,” Kamene announced.

The duo will succeed Mwalimu Rachel, who hosted the show solo alongside DJ Xclusive.

Kamene is making a comeback to NRG Radio years after being poached by Radio Africa Group to host The Morning Kiss alongside Andrew Kibe

She left Kiss 100 on January 27 this year after her contract came to an end.

“I have seen these stories, the truth is I was not fired, my contract lapsed and there was no need to move forward with it,” she said.

Shaffie on the other hand has been out of radio since 2021 and he was fired by Homeboyz radio after he was accused of making controversial comments on gender based violence.

Following his departure, he returned to branding and event management, even working for free for Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja before being appointed Head of Events and Branding for Nairobi County.

“Looking forward to making Nairobi work and be great again just as it’s indicated in the Governor’s manifesto,” he said in a recent interview.

Shaffie is also currently in court seeking for a Ksh 21 million compensation from Radio Africa Group including charges of wrongful dismissal.

