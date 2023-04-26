Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Kamene Goro, Shaffie Weru Land New Jobs at NRG Radio 

By

Published

unnamed (3)

Media personality Kamene Goro has made a comeback to radio and would be presenting the NRG transit show at NRG radio alongside veteran radio presenter Shaffie Weru.

In a social media post on Wednesday April 26, Kamene revealed that they will also be working with Dj Pierra Makena. The show runs every Friday from 3PM to 7PM.

“Good morning my loves. Shaffie, Pierra, do you think they are ready for this one,” Kamene announced.

Screenshot 2023 04 26 08 57 41 40 1c337646f29875672b5a61192b9010f9

The duo will succeed Mwalimu Rachel, who hosted the show solo alongside DJ Xclusive.

Kamene is making a comeback to NRG Radio years after being poached by Radio Africa Group to host The Morning Kiss alongside Andrew Kibe

She left Kiss 100 on January 27 this year after her contract came to an end. 

“I have seen these stories, the truth is I was not fired, my contract lapsed and there was no need to move forward with it,” she said. 

Shaffie on the other hand has been out of radio since 2021 and he was fired by Homeboyz radio after he was accused of making controversial comments on gender based violence. 

Shaffie Weru

Following his departure, he returned to branding and event management, even working for free for Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja before being appointed Head of Events and Branding for Nairobi County.

“Looking forward to making Nairobi work and be great again just as it’s indicated in the Governor’s manifesto,” he said in a recent interview.

Shaffie is also currently in court seeking for a Ksh 21 million compensation from Radio Africa Group including charges of wrongful dismissal.

Also Read: Why Oga Obbina Has Left Kiss FM

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019