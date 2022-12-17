Karen Nyamu Dumps Samidoh after Dubai Drama

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has ended things with Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh after a drama in Dubai.

Taking to her insta stories, the UDA politician wrote that she has dumped the famous artist.

“Great and powerful women will attest that Many times our weakest link is the men we get involved with. I am stopping the pattern. I have made a conscious decision to end for good my involvement with the father of my babies and now ex, Samidoh Muchoki. “She wrote.

“I don’t wish I did things any differently. I know I should have called him and ended it quietly, but I decided to make this as public as the drama and the controversy has been,” Nyamu revealed.

She added that she had no regrets to what transpired in Dubai noting that she will never again be involved in such an incident.

“I am very fortunate to have the honour and responsibility of leadership in this country bestowed upon me. To be a people’s representative in Parliament is an opportunity I treasure and take very seriously,” stated Nyamu.

The senator denied any wrongdoing during the Dubai concert, claiming that she was misjudged and wrongly convicted. She also stated that, contrary to popular belief, she is a good woman who is uninterested in destroying homes.

“I am not the one who has been busy proving points just to show that I am not crazy and I am actually with this person. I don’t love drama and I don’t wreck homes,” she said.

Nyamu and Samidoh had on Friday night caused drama in an event held in Dubai. The drama started when Karen went straight to where Samidoh was seated and forcefully sat on his laps.

Edday who is Samidoh’s first wife, then stood from where she was seated and went and grabbed her husband’s hand even as the security guards tried to separate the two women.

