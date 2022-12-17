Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Karen Nyamu Dumps Samidoh after Dubai Drama

By

Published

Tvuxzh1q1SIvKy8rxJlGW1mGRO8zbbkAhpj5zVjt

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has ended things with Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh after a drama in Dubai.

Taking to her insta stories, the UDA politician wrote that she has dumped the famous artist.

“Great and powerful women will attest that Many times our weakest link is the men we get involved with. I am stopping the pattern. I have made a conscious decision to end for good my involvement with the father of my babies and now ex, Samidoh Muchoki. “She wrote.

“I don’t wish I did things any differently. I know I should have called him and ended it quietly, but I decided to make this as public as the drama and the controversy has been,” Nyamu revealed.

She added that she had no regrets to what transpired in Dubai noting that she will never again be involved in such an incident.

“I am very fortunate to have the honour and responsibility of leadership in this country bestowed upon me. To be a people’s representative in Parliament is an opportunity I treasure and take very seriously,” stated Nyamu.

The senator denied any wrongdoing during the Dubai concert, claiming that she was misjudged and wrongly convicted. She also stated that, contrary to popular belief, she is a good woman who is uninterested in destroying homes.

“I am not the one who has been busy proving points just to show that I am not crazy and I am actually with this person. I don’t love drama and I don’t wreck homes,” she said.

Nyamu and Samidoh had on Friday night caused drama in an event held in Dubai. The drama started when Karen went straight to where Samidoh was seated and forcefully sat on his laps.

Edday who is Samidoh’s first wife, then stood from where she was seated and went and grabbed her husband’s hand even as the security guards tried to separate the two women.

Also Read Karen Nyamu: I Can’t Sit Down And Pray For Samidoh Only Without Praying For His Wife And Kids

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019