Kenyan Comedian Akuku Danger Mourns the Loss of His Sister to Sickle Cell Disease

In a heart-wrenching post on his official Instagram page on Sunday, July 30, Kenyan comedian Mannerson Oduor Ochieng, better known as Akuku Danger, shared the tragic news of his younger sister’s passing.

His sister, like him, had been born with Sickle Cell disease, and she succumbed to the deadly illness on Saturday night.

In his emotional post, Akuku Danger expressed his grief, writing, “Woke up to the saddest news😭😭 my small siz went to be with the Lord last night. Like me, she was born with sickle cell disease and she succumbed to it. Rest well warrior, Nind gi kwe Merwa🕊️😭.”

The comedian himself has been battling sickle cell disease and has faced numerous health challenges over the years.

In a previous interview, he openly shared about being born with sickle cell anaemia, which has affected some of his body organs.

In 2022, Akuku Danger went through a difficult period when he had to be hospitalized due to a deteriorating condition.

Troubled by breathing difficulties, he sought medical attention at Nairobi West Hospital, where it was revealed that he had collapsed lungs and pneumonia.

His condition required intensive care, and he was unconscious for four days during his stay in the ICU.

The comedian’s health struggles touched the hearts of his friends, fans, and family, who rallied together to organize fundraising efforts to help cover the substantial medical expenses incurred during his hospitalization.

Sickle cell anaemia is a genetic disorder that belongs to a group of conditions collectively known as sickle cell disease. It affects red blood cells, leading to a shortage of healthy cells that can efficiently transport oxygen throughout the body. Individuals with sickle cell disease often face numerous health challenges, and their condition requires careful management and medical attention.

As Akuku Danger mourns the loss of his sister and continues his own battle with sickle cell disease, his story serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of raising awareness about this condition and supporting those who are living with it.

The compassion and support from his loved ones and fans exemplify the strength of community in times of hardship, offering comfort to those facing similar struggles and fostering understanding and empathy for those affected by sickle cell disease.