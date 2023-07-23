Connect with us

Entertainment

Kenyan Comedian Eric Omondi Leads Fundraising for Mathare Dad Arrested During Protests

By

Published

ericvictorjuma
ericvictorjuma

In a heartwarming display of solidarity and compassion, Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi spearheaded a successful fundraising campaign to support Victor Juma, a Mathare resident who was arrested during protests.

Juma’s arrest came after he confronted law enforcement officers for lobbing tear gas at children, including his daughter, during a demonstration.

The incident, captured on video, depicted Juma pleading with the police to spare the innocent children from harm.

“Do you want to kill my child? My child has now fainted! I’m even wearing sandals because I’m just from the house. I have not carried any weapon; I am telling you the truth. She threw tear gas at the kids,” he passionately implored.

However, what drew attention was the police officer who had disguised himself as a journalist to apprehend Juma.

The deceptive tactic raised concerns about the safety of reporters and photographers covering such events, as it puts their lives in jeopardy.

Upon learning about Juma’s arrest and the distressing circumstances surrounding it, Eric Omondi took it upon himself to visit Juma while he was in custody.

The comedian offered comfort, brought food, and made a commitment to assist in securing his eventual release.

True to his word, Eric Omondi tirelessly worked to fulfill all the requirements for Juma’s release, and on July 21, Juma walked free.

Expressing his joy, Omondi took to his social media platforms to announce the successful release and shared his intention to conduct a fundraiser for Juma and his daughter, who also suffered the effects of the tear gas.

Through Eric’s Instagram followers, a remarkable outpouring of support ensued, and within hours, they had raised an impressive sum of Ksh 400,000.

The funds were earmarked for various purposes, including medical bills for Juma and his daughter, the establishment of an exhibition shop for clothes and shoes, the launch of a small hotel business for Juma’s wife, one year’s rent, and two years’ worth of school fees for the daughter.

The comedian’s altruistic efforts didn’t stop there.

Omondi also pledged to advertise Juma’s businesses for free, providing an additional boost to ensure their success.

