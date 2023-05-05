Kenyan Pastors Who Have Been Accused Of Being Freemasons

Pastor Paul Mackenzie has been on the spot in the past few days for allegedly running a cult in his church and causing the deaths of over 110 people. The controversial pastor reportedly asked his followers to fast to death in order to meet Jesus Christ.

He is also accused of misleading his followers in other extreme teachings like not going to school and not going to the hospital.

In this article, KDRTV, looks at some of the prominent pastors in Kenya who have been accused of being freemasons and using cultic powers.

Prophet Owuor

Prophet Owuor has been questioned a number of times over his miracles with some claiming that they are stage-managed and no one is healed from his powers.

Pastor James Ngángá

The Neno Evangelism Center preacher has been on the limelight in a number of occasions. At one time, Ng’ang’a was accused of being a free mason over his remarks during sermons. The former inmate was also accused of using black magic in his deliverance services.

Pastor Kanyari

Kanyari rose to the limelight after he was exposed by Nyali MP Mohammed Ali in an instigative piece showing how he stage managed miracles to dupe his followers. He was also famous for asking the congregation to contribute Ksh 310 to get miracles. The Man of God still runs his church and also runs a Tv station for televangelism.

Bishop Allan Kiuna

The renowned reverend of the Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) has also been accused of using dark powers to attract people to his church and to sustain his lavish lifestyle.

