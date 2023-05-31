Connect with us

Kenyan Socialite Banned From Travelling to Turkey

Kenyan socialite Shakilla Amin has been banned from traveling to Turkey after she violated visa guidelines.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 31, Shakilla stated that she has been fines Ksh 62, 000 ($450) and banned from traveling to Turkey for a period of two months due to overstaying.

“That’s how I lost $450 and [handed] a two-month ban in Turkey due to an overstay of two months,” Shakilla wrote.

The socialite is well-known for her controversial lifestyle and has been holidaying in the Asian country for the past few weeks.

While in Turkey, Shakilla kept her followers updated and frequently reminded them that she was chosen by the streets. The socialite has never been afraid to share that aspect of her life.

She disclosed last month that she was in an accident in the West Asian country. Shakilla shared a video of herself with a shattered arm and a neck strain to inform her followers about the tragic situation.

Born in 2001, Shakilla came to the limelight in 2020 after claiming she had an affair with top Kenyan celebrities including footballer Victor Wanyama and musicians Otile Brown and rapper Khaligraph Jones.

Wanyama however sued her alongside media personality Arthur Mandela for defamation. In a demand letter, Wanyama accused the two of destroying his good name and reputation.

“Such malicious, scandalizing, and false assertions about my name and character are unacceptable to me, my family, and institutions who have placed great trust in me.

“Consequently, and with the blessing of my management team, I have instructed my legal team to pursue all legal remedies available to me and to which I have the unreserved right to seek,” the letter read.

Also Read: Inside Victor Wanyama’s Multi-Million Car Collection [PHOTOS]

