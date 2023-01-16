Connect with us

Kenya’s top 10 trending local personalities in 2022

pic paradise 2
Photo of President William Ruto with DP Rigathi Gachagua

Kenya’s second in command the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was the most searched personality on Google in the year 2022.

After being named as the running mate of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Presidential candidate Dr William Ruto, Gachagua then a first time Member of Parliament (MP) known by few was searched on Google with the masses interested to know more about the firebrand politician.

Data released by Google on Wednesday, December 8 indicated that the Deputy President and former Mathira MP, who is christened ‘Riggy G’, was most searched between August 14 and 20, 2022.

The top searches around the Deputy President were ‘who is Rigathi Gachagua’ and ‘Rigathi Gachagua’s father’.

Narc Kenya party leader and former Justice minister Martha Karua came second in the list especially after she was named the running mate of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Karua’s numbers shot up after she was unveiled as Raila’s deputy making her the first-ever woman to be part of a presidential ticket.

Roots presidential candidate George Wajackoyah famous for his campaigns on the legalizing of Marijuana came in third.

Here are Kenya’s top 10 trending local personalities in 2022:

  1. Rigathi Gachagua
  2. Martha Karua
  3. George Wajackoyah
  4. Johnson Sakaja
  5. Kalonzo Musyoka
  6. Ezekiel Machogu
  7. Juliana Cherera
  8. Wafula Chebukati
  9. Sabina Chege
  10. Ferdinand Omanyala

Trending General:

  1. IEBC Portal
  2. World Cup 2022 Fixtures
  3. AFCON
  4. KNEC Portal
  5. KUCCPS Portal
  6. Kenya Elections 2022
  7. Pakakumi
  8. Climate Change
  9. COVID-19 Registry
  10. Russia Ukraine Conflict

Trending ‘What is’ (General):

  1. What is innovative gardening?
  2. What is form 34A?
  3. What is happening in Ukraine?
  4. What is NATO?
  5. What is freemason?
  6. What is GMO?
  7. What is state capture?
  8. What is subsidy?
  9. What is opaque?
  10. What is coding?

In this article:
