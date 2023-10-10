Kibaki’s Grandson Opens Up On Being Rejected for Advertising Gig for Being Too Cute

Former President the late Mwai Kibaki’s grandson Sean Andrew has opened up about the difficulties he has faced as a commercial model.

Speaking during a YouTube interview, Andrew revealed he was chosen by an advertising agency to appear in an advertisement, only for the gig to be canceled at the last minute.

Sean noted that the salary was good and he had already budgeted for it and planned on how he was going to spend it.

“What had happened was we did the final audition and I was in. And then the day before the shoot I was like ‘ok I have this money coming in I have made it, you are already spending it in your head’.

“It was the day before the shoot I was called and now the agency were very hesitant like ‘I don’t know what to tell you but the feedback I have gotten is that you are too cute for the advert’. I was like ‘I am too cute! What does that mean I am too cute?’ Then they are like ‘yeah they wanted someone who looks a bit more mature, you are just too cute you look a bit childish nini nini’,” he revealed.

Sean also recalled how angry he felt at the time, knowing that he had very little to do with his appearance.

“I was like damn okay what do I do … I just remember being so upset I threw my phone into a bush and I just ended up crying and then I got drunk.” he added.

The commercial model is well-known for his attractive appearance, which includes a caramel complexion.

He recently broke a lot of hearts by revealing that he is not actively looking for a partner. Sean, on the other hand, stated that if he meets someone who is on the same wavelength as him, he will investigate the concept.

