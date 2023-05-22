Connect with us

Kiss FM Announces Oga Obinna's Replacement

Kiss FM has replaced Oga Obinna with Chito Ndhlovu who will now be co-hosting the morning show alongside Sheila Kwamboka popularly known as Kwambox. 

Kiss made the announcement on Sunday May 21 via a statement on its social media accounts. 

“New Co-Host Alert! Join us as we welcome Chito Ndhlovu who will be joining I am Kwambox on our vibrant Morning show. Get ready for an infusion of energy and entertainment starting this Monday from 6 am,” the statement read.

The announcement came three days after Ndhlovu announced his resignation from Kiss FM’s Drive Show after two years, raising speculation that the radio host had called it quits at Lions Place. 

“The last two years hosting this show Kiss 100 has been a dream come true. We have shared laughter, tears, pain and lots of joy together. Doing this with Cyd Wambui has been one of the greatest pleasures of my life.

“As I move to something new, I am reminded that he who has begun a good work in you and is able to see it to fruition. Never forget, silence is golden, speech is silver and I am The Golden Voice, ” Chito stated on May 15. 

Before joining Kiss FM, Ndhlovu worked at K24 TV as a TV presenter, hosting the Arena 254 show for two years.

Obinna had left Kiss FM in late April after his contract with the Radio Africa Group came to an end. 

In an interview following his exit, Obinna expressed gratitude to Radio Africa for the opportunity noting that he had achieved his dream of doing everything he wanted to do.

“It was beautiful. I have achieved my dream, I have done everything I wanted to do. So, everything I do or achieve from now is extra,” he stated. 

