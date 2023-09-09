Connect with us

KTN News Anchor Lands a New Job in Government

KTN News Presenter Zubeidah Koome striles a pose on KTN News Studios

KTN News Presenter Zubeidah Koome

KTN News Anchor and the President of The Kenya Editors Guild Zubeida Koome, has been
appointed to the Ministry of Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy as a member of
The Sector Working Group.

The appointments to the working group were revealed on September 8 at the Serena Hotel, where
CS Eliud Owalo unveiled the members who will be responsible for investigating policies and making
suggestions on the ministry’s track record and policies.

Zubeida was recently elected President of the Kenya Editors Guild and has now been appointed to
the ICT working group, which will advise the Ministry of ICT on coordination and administration.
Zubeida is also the current programs editor and news anchor at Standard Media, where she began as
an intern in 2007 and has subsequently progressed to become an accomplished broadcast
personality.

Other members of the Sector Working Group include digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, Prof Timothy
Wahema, who will chair the group, Miss Phylis Wigi, and Dr. Hannington Gaya, who will act as vice
chairmen. Prof. Thomas Senaji, former Nation Media Group Editor-in-Chief Thomas Mushindi,
former CEO of the Public Relations Society of Kenya Sylvia Mudasia, and Daniel Obam have also been
appointed to the committee.

The working committee will be tasked with analyzing existing policies, institutions, processes, and
strategies and recommending necessary reforms.

Also Read: Meet Five Presidents Who Appointed Their Children To Work For Them

