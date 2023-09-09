KTN News Anchor Lands a New Job in Government

KTN News Anchor and the President of The Kenya Editors Guild Zubeida Koome, has been

appointed to the Ministry of Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy as a member of

The Sector Working Group.

The appointments to the working group were revealed on September 8 at the Serena Hotel, where

CS Eliud Owalo unveiled the members who will be responsible for investigating policies and making

suggestions on the ministry’s track record and policies.

Zubeida was recently elected President of the Kenya Editors Guild and has now been appointed to

the ICT working group, which will advise the Ministry of ICT on coordination and administration.

Zubeida is also the current programs editor and news anchor at Standard Media, where she began as

an intern in 2007 and has subsequently progressed to become an accomplished broadcast

personality.

Other members of the Sector Working Group include digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, Prof Timothy

Wahema, who will chair the group, Miss Phylis Wigi, and Dr. Hannington Gaya, who will act as vice

chairmen. Prof. Thomas Senaji, former Nation Media Group Editor-in-Chief Thomas Mushindi,

former CEO of the Public Relations Society of Kenya Sylvia Mudasia, and Daniel Obam have also been

appointed to the committee.

The working committee will be tasked with analyzing existing policies, institutions, processes, and

strategies and recommending necessary reforms.

