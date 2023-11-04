KTN News Suffers Blow As Senior Journalist Quits After 6 Years

KTN News senior correspondent Willy Lusige has left the Standard Group-owned media house after six years.

Lusige announced his departure on Friday November 3 without clarifying why he was leaving the media company.

The renowned journalist expressed his gratitude for having worked with the media house.

“Great people, been 6 years at Standard Media Group as a reporter a KTN News. It is time to say goodbye. Grateful for the amazing colleagues, mentors, and friends I’ve met along the way. Ecclesiastes 3:1: “To everything, there is a season and a time to every purpose,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Lusige joined the station in 2017 and was tasked with investigating and developing ideas for stories and features, as well as following leads from news agencies and other sources, including the police.

Lusige formerly worked as a digital sub-editor at Nation Media Group (NMG) before joining the Standard Group.

He graduated from the University of Nairobi with a Bachelor of Education (Arts) degree.

Lusige joins a number of big names that have left the Standard Media Group in recent Months.

Sophia Wanuna called it quits after amassing 11 years of experience in the media house in April. She was then appointed as the Deputy Head of the Directorate of Public Affairs and Corporate Communication in the Judicial Service Commission.

Business editor Aby Agina left the Mombasa Road based media house after landing a bigger role at the multinational station CNBC Africa.

George Maringa left KTN News in June after working for nearly five years and eleven months. He then moved to TV 47 where he anchors news.

