Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Late night details emerge on Why media personality Oga Obinna left KISS FM

By

Published

ogaaaaa
ogaaaaa

Popular media personality Oga Obinna has left Radio Africa Group after one year of being with Kiss FM.

In an interview with Nairobi News, the comedian revealed that his contract with the media house had expired, and he had decided to leave for personal reasons.

“Those saying I have been fired, it is still very okay but my reason is very personal,” Obinna explained.

Obinna’s last day with the station was on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Obinna, who recently worked with Kwambox and Kamene Goro, described his co-hosts as amazing ladies who he would miss.

When asked about the lessons he learned during his time at Kiss FM, he said that it was just good times and enjoying good vibes. However, he noted that waking up in the morning was the biggest challenge for him.

The media personality also revealed that he would go back to radio if given an opportunity but only for the money. He stated that radio was his first love, but he would do it now for financial gain.

Obinna’s exit comes after Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwour, popularly known as Jalang’o, left the media industry for politics in February last year.

Despite leaving Kiss FM, the comedian plans to continue content creation while concentrating on other things. He says he has enough time to do so now.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019