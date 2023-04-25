Late night details emerge on Why media personality Oga Obinna left KISS FM

Popular media personality Oga Obinna has left Radio Africa Group after one year of being with Kiss FM.

In an interview with Nairobi News, the comedian revealed that his contract with the media house had expired, and he had decided to leave for personal reasons.

“Those saying I have been fired, it is still very okay but my reason is very personal,” Obinna explained.

Obinna’s last day with the station was on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Obinna, who recently worked with Kwambox and Kamene Goro, described his co-hosts as amazing ladies who he would miss.

When asked about the lessons he learned during his time at Kiss FM, he said that it was just good times and enjoying good vibes. However, he noted that waking up in the morning was the biggest challenge for him.

The media personality also revealed that he would go back to radio if given an opportunity but only for the money. He stated that radio was his first love, but he would do it now for financial gain.

Obinna’s exit comes after Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwour, popularly known as Jalang’o, left the media industry for politics in February last year.

Despite leaving Kiss FM, the comedian plans to continue content creation while concentrating on other things. He says he has enough time to do so now.