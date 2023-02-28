List of Businesses Owned By Trade CS Moses Kuria 

Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria is one of the richest individuals in the country due to his multi million investments in and out of the country.

In this article KDRTV looks at some of the businesses the former Gatundu South MP owns.

Emerging Human Capital

Despite the politician’s claim that the company is no longer in operation, it has contributed significantly to his wealth for more than 20 years, having been registered in 2001. The company handles worker transportation to and from the Middle East and other locations.

Fanaka TV

Moses Kuria founded Fanaka TV in April 2017 as an entertainment channel with the goal of providing jobs and other opportunities to young people in his constituency.

Charity Mwangi, a former beauty queen and Miss Kenya 2015, was the founding CEO of the TV station.

Real Estate

CS Kuria owns the First Malawi building among other real estate investments in and out of the country.

Houses

The former lawmaker owns two homes, one in Nairobi and the other in Kiambu.

Other assets

Moses Kuria in 2018 revealed that he is the owner of the state of the art chopper that President William Ruto uses regularly to traverse the country.

“I want to make some clarification after my remarks. I heard the principal say the DP’s chopper landed in the school field. It should be clear that the helicopter is not Ruto’s but mine. We have to speak the truth as Christians sometimes,” Kuria said.

The Kenya Kwanza CS also shares several companies in the country that deal with manufacturing, fintech, and energy.

“My financial net worth is Ksh.750 million. My net worth comprises of real estate developments, shares held in unlisted companies in my business concerns, manufacturing, fintech, and in the energy sector,” Kuria said in 2022.

