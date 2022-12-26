Connect with us

Entertainment

List of Expensive Properties and Businesses Owned by Maina Kageni

Maina Kageni Family

Maina Kageni is one of the most successful media personalities in Kenya despite not having a university degree.

The Classic 105 morning show host has an enticing voice that has attracted him mostly to Nairobi and other major towns across the country.

According to reports, Maina gets KSh 2 million every month, exclusive of bonuses, at Radio Africa Group. His large compensation recognizes his marketing abilities, which generate profits for the organization.

Below are some expensive things the radio presenter owns. 

Property in Miami

The 47-year-old has a home in Miami, Florida, in the United States. He informed his followers in December 2021 that he would be leaving his radio job in 2022 to focus on his enterprises.

“I will be living in my condo. I bought it some time back. I thought we discussed this,” he told his co-host Mwalimu King’angi. Maina revealed he plans to open a club in Miami. “I am done. I will be retiring from this radio job. I plan on running a club in Miami,” he said.

BMW X6

Maina Kageni has a tremendous car collection. He paid a stunning KSh 11 million for a brand new BMW X6 in 20121. The presenter stated at the time that he purchased the car to modify his lifestyle.

Nairobi Mansion 

Maina lives in a magnificent one-story mansion in the green Karen suburbs. Despite his enormous wealth, the presenter has yet to marry.

Maina recently revealed that he shelled out a whopping Ksh 100 million to protect his voice, which is widely perceived as his most precious thing. 

The celebrated media personality not only works as one of Kenya’s top-paid media figures, but he also has a few side businesses, such as emceeing, moderating events, and running commercials.

Also Read: How Maina Kageni Makes Millions Outside his Radio Job 

