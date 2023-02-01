Connect with us

List of Expensive Properties & Businesses Owned By Reverend Lucy Natasha

Empowerment Christian Church pastor reverend Lucy Natasha is one of the most prominent Kenyan pastors commanding a huge followership. 

The beautiful pastor was raised alongside two siblings by her preacher mother Esther Wanjiru and her businessman father. 

Her brother Shafique is in charge of the church’s protocol team, while her sister Shiphra is a pastry chef. 

According to Who Owns Kenya, Natasha was raised in the Mathare slums in Nairobi and was a stammerer. 

She learned to speak clearly at the age of 9 years, and thus began her journey in the ministry.

Natasha began preaching at the age of 19. She administered God’s word in rural and urban areas. 

She was ordained as a reverend on June 19, 2011 by Archbishop Gitonga of the Redeemed Church. 

Lucy Natasha Wealth 

IMG 20211030100240

The woman of God lives a lavish life as shown by her beautiful cars, huge homes, and nice clothes. 

She previously stated that she makes money from her partners, International Ministry Missions and royalties of her books. 

“We have partners that watch our services, those that attend Miracle Mondays and those that watch from around the world. I am also an author of more than 12 books, I am an entrepreneur so there are multiple streams of income,” she said.

Car Collection 

Natasha rides in luxurious, cutting-edge vehicles. She owns a Toyota Harrier worth approximately KSh 4 million and a Toyota Fortuner worth approximately KSh 3.5 million. Rev Natasha also owns a sleek Mercedes Benz E class, which costs around KSh 4.5 million, among other vehicles.

Private Jet

D nFaLMXUAEaxnH

Pastor Natasha owns a private jet which sje acquired in 2019. The Oracle of God preacher uses the jet to fly around the world with her team spreading the gospel. 

Oracle Group of Companies 

rev lucy natasha

Reverend Natasha also owns the Oracle Group of Companies which deals in real estate investments. 

Also Read: List of Multi-Million Properties Former Harambe Stars Captain Victor Wanyama Owns

