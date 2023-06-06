List Of Kenyan Celebrities Who Went To Expensive Schools

A number of Kenyan celebrities became famous after rising out of poverty however, some individuals were born into wealth.

In this article, KDRTV looks at five celebs who attended expensive schools.

Waihiga Mwaura

The BBC TV news anchor went to Nairobi’s Rusinga High School. The prestigious school reportedly charges Ksh 1.2 million per year. After that, he pursued a computer science degree at Africa Nazarene University and graduated, but he was not interested in pursuing a career in IT, he shifted to media.

Size 8

The renowned gospel singer attended State House Girls for a few years before winning a scholarship that allowed her to move to Hillcrest High. The school charges around Ksh 1 million per year.

In a past interview with Churchill Show’s ‘Journey series’ Size 8 revealed that she got a culture shock during her time at Hillcrest.

“At Hillcrest, I got the biggest shock of my life as I used a matatu to go to school while some students used choppers,” she said.

Janet Mbugua

The celebrated media personality and Inua Dada Foundation founder attended Brookhouse, which costs 2.1 million shillings each year.

Ian Munene

Munene popularly known as Almasi went to Brookhouse School. It charges 2.1 million for students in grades 12 and 13.

Nick Mutuma

The Kenyan actor and film director studied his primary education at the International School of Tanganyika before enrolling at Braeside School in Nairobi. The prestigious school charges between Ksh 2 million and 4 million in school fees.

