List Of Kenyan Celebs Married To White Spouses 

A section of Kenyan celebrities have found love outside their race and even gone ahead to get married and have kids. They have proven that color wasn’t a hindrance to them finding their happiness.

In this article, KDRTV looks at 5 Kenyan celebs who are married to white spouses. 

Eric Wainaina

9239 eric wainaina

eric wainaina

The Kitu Kidogo hitmaker is married to Sheba Hirst, and they have two daughters, Seben and Neo. The two got married in 2008 after a long engagement of five years. 

Jeff Koinange

3346 Jeff mzungu

The Citizen TV news anchor is married to Shaila Koinange and together they have an adorable son Jamal Mbiyu Koinange. The two have been married since 1998 after first meeting in 1986 during a Safari Park interview. Jeff Married Shaila after separating with his first wife. 

DJ Moz 

unnamed

DJ Moz popularly known as David Mathenge is married to Deborah Kimanthi. The two have been married for almost 9 years and together they have three adorable kids. The two got married in 2008 after meeting in 2005 at a church event.

Wendy Kimani

2969 Wendy Kimani and mzungu

Wendy Kimani and mzungu

The talented musician and Tusker Project Fame finalist is married to a Dutchman, Marvin Onderwater. The two got married in 2014 after meeting in 2007 on MySpace. The couple is blessed with one child.

Akothee

Akothee weeding

Akothee weeding

The celebrated artist is married to a white man whom she fondly refers to as Omondi. The two got married in April in a colorful ceremony held at Windsor Hotel, Nairobi, was attended by several dignitaries including Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa, Lawyer PLO Lumumba, Langata MP Jalang’o and wife, Homa Bay Woman Rep Bensouda Atieno.

Octopizzo

9073 octopizzo

octopizzo

The Kibera-born rapper is married to a white woman. Octopizzo claims that he first saw his wife on a billboard and knew she had to be his spouse.

