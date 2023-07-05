List of Kenyan Politicians with Most Helicopters

Politicians, executives, and aviation firms dominate the list of helicopter owners in Kenya. Politicians mostly use their choppers to make extra money by hiring them out when they are not moving between campaign events and political engagements.

In this article, KDRTV looks at Kenyan politicians who own most choppers in the country.

President William Ruto

The Head of State owns at least five helicopters under his company Kwae Island Development (KIDL), which are valued at over Ksh 2.5 billion. The choppers include; an Airbus H145 T2, a Eurocopter 130 T2, Airbus H130, and two Airbus H125s.

Former Senator Gideon Moi

The KANU Chairman and former Baring Senator owns at least four helicopters including a Eurocopter As350B2.

Ephraim Maina

The Former Nyeri Senator owns at least four helicopters. His choppers include a Bell 206 and a Bell 407.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta

The former Head of State is said to own three helicopters under his company Flex Aviation. The choppers include a Eurocopter AS350B3e.

Peter Kenneth

The former Member of Parliament and presidential aspirant owns three helicopters, including a Bell 407.

Raila Odinga

The Azimio la Umoja leader reportedly owns two helicopters, including a Eurocopter EC 130 B4.

Jimi Wanjigi

The business mogul and politician owns two helicopters among them a Eurocopter EC 130 B4.

William Kabogo

The Former Kiambu county boss is said to own two helicopters, among them a Eurocopter AS350B3.

Musalia Mudavadi

The Prime Cabinet Secretary in the current government owns two helicopters, including a Eurocopter EC 130 B4.

