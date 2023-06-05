List Of Luxurious Hotels Owned by Kenyans Politicians

A number of Kenyan politicians have heavily invested in the tourism hospitality industry which is one of the fastest growing sectors in the country.

In this articles kdrtv looks at five high-end hotels owned by Kenyan politicians.

Dolphin Hotel

The high-end hotel located in Shanzu, Mombasa is owned by President William Ruto. According to the Daily Nation, the hotel was opened in 2020 and is part of the Weston Hotel group but was given the moniker Dolphin due to its proximity to the Indian Ocean. The hotel reportedly is the largest in Mombasa and has twice the capacity of the Pride Inn Hotel, which has 300 guest rooms. It sits on a 10-acre plot of land surrounded by palm trees.

Great Rift Valley Lodge

The Great Rift Valley Lodge which is located in lake Naivasha is owned by former President Uhuru Kenyatta under the Heritage Group of Hotels. The lodge has 21 twin and nine double rooms with balconies that give breathtaking views of the Rift Valley. Depending on the season, it costs between KSh 25,630 and KSh 44,470 per person every night. It also features a golf resort where golfers may spend their vacation.

Lord Errol Restaurant

The Moi family, now led by KANU chairman Gideon Moi, took over operation of Lord Errol Restaurant in February 2013.

The exquisite restraint is located in Runda, close to the United Nations building in Gigiri, and thus has a wealthy clientele. The Moi family purchased the hotel through Koita International Kenya Limited, which also owns Lake Baringo Spa and Resort.

A&L Hotel

The high-end hotel which is located in the outskirts of Machakos town is owned by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua. The name of the hotel is derived from the foreign affairs CS’s first name and that of his former partner Lilian Ng’ang’a.

Weston Hotel

The hotel which is located opposite the Wilson airport in Nairobi is also owned by President William Ruto. The Head of State’s wife Rachel Ruto and daughter Charlene Ruto are listed as shareholders. According to its Facebook page, the hotel has 119 rooms and 14 meeting spaces.

