List Of Properties Owned By Ezra Chiloba

Ezra Chiloba has been in the news for the past few days after resigning as the Director General (DG) of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

Prior to his resignation, Chiloba had been suspended for alleged abuse of office and misuse of funds in the Sh662.4 million mortgage scheme at the communications regulator.

He took over as CA in September 2021, replacing the late Francis Wangusi.

No stranger to controversy, Chiloba was unceremoniously sacked from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in 2018, with its then chairman Wafula Chebukati saying his suspension would allow for a full audit of procurement processes at the electoral body.

The lawyer owns several properties in addition to the newly purchased house and seven acres of land.

Before joining the IEBC, Chiloba made money in the private sector and in development. He worked as a programme analyst for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), a programme officer for Oxfam and a human rights officer for the Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHRC).

Most notably, he set up his own consultancy, Chil and Kemp Strategies, of which he is a partner, and was the founding director of Policy House.

He owns a large tract of land and a house in Trans Nzoia County. Chiloba has previously stated that he bought the property in 2011.

Chiloba has invested heavily in agriculture.

He has 600 passion fruit trees, 500 tissue culture bananas, 100 avocado trees and 340 coffee and indigenous trees on his land.

