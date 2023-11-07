Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

List Of Properties Owned By Ezra Chiloba

By

Published

udbkBJgUeJxffJwdyGepecSbIQaxbmIBgiwy6sj1

Ezra Chiloba

Ezra Chiloba has been in the news for the past few days after resigning as the Director General (DG) of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

Prior to his resignation, Chiloba had been suspended for alleged abuse of office and misuse of funds in the Sh662.4 million mortgage scheme at the communications regulator.

He took over as CA in September 2021, replacing the late Francis Wangusi.

No stranger to controversy, Chiloba was unceremoniously sacked from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in 2018, with its then chairman Wafula Chebukati saying his suspension would allow for a full audit of procurement processes at the electoral body.

The lawyer owns several properties in addition to the newly purchased house and seven acres of land.

Before joining the IEBC, Chiloba made money in the private sector and in development. He worked as a programme analyst for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), a programme officer for Oxfam and a human rights officer for the Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHRC).

Director General CA Ezra Chiloba

Director General CA Ezra Chiloba

Most notably, he set up his own consultancy, Chil and Kemp Strategies, of which he is a partner, and was the founding director of Policy House.

He owns a large tract of land and a house in Trans Nzoia County. Chiloba has previously stated that he bought the property in 2011.

Chiloba has invested heavily in agriculture.
He has 600 passion fruit trees, 500 tissue culture bananas, 100 avocado trees and 340 coffee and indigenous trees on his land.

Also Read: EACC Goes After Ezra Chiloba Days After Being Suspended From Communication Authority

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020