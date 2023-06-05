List Of Properties Owned By Jimmy Wanjigi

Jimmy Wanjigi is regarded as the prototypical billionaire, dabbling in politics whenever it suits him. The 59-year-old who was interested in vying for the Presidency in 2022 is one of the most wealthy individuals in Kenya with a net worth of over Ksh 10 billion.

In this article, kdrtv looks at some of the properties owned by Wanjigi.

Kwacha Group of companies

Wanjigi is the CEO of Kwacha the business enterprise. The company serves as a holding firm for the Wanjigi family’s other businesses. The company has shares in Absa Bank, Total Kenya, Kenya Airways, East Africa Cables, and Carbicid investments. It also runs the Kwacha Real Estate investments, which include home investments in Nakuru, Karen, and Ridgeways, as well as coffee estates in Kitamaiyu, Murang’a, and Nyeri.

TYL Limited

TYL Limited deals with cash transfers and is worth millions of dollars. It was initially incorporated in the Isle of Man as a shell company.

Caramel Restaurant and Lounge.

Based in ABC place in Westlands, the Caramel restaurant is regarded as one of Nairobi’s most exclusive and high-end establishments. It offers exclusive meals to its customers as well as a high level of security. The restraint in 2017 was used by ODM leader Raila Odinga as a center of the defunct National Super Alliance’s operations

Muthaiga Mansion

Jimmy owns a palatial residence in the leafy Muthaiga suburbs. The mansion has numerous amenities including a spacious parking lot with at least five high-end vehicles, a well-kept grass that serves as a helipad, strategically placed security cameras, a basketball court, tinted windows, and many others.

Wanjigi is also reported to own another home in Zurich, bolt holes in the United Arab Emirates and a flat in London.

Also Read: A Step Inside Billionaire Jimmy Wanjigi’s Muthaiga Mansion Worth Ksh 1 Billion [PHOTOS]