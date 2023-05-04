List of Properties Owned by Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Pastor Ezekiel Odero has been on the spot in the recent days after he was arrested in connection to deaths of his followers and allegedly burying them secretly with controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie’s assistance.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki in a statement on Thursday April 27 stated that Pastor Ezekiel would face criminal charges.

“It is notified for information of the general public that today Thursday, 27th April 2023, Mr Ezekiel Ombok Odero the Head of New Life Prayer Centre and Church at Mavueni in Kilifi County has been arrested and is being processed to face criminal charges related to mass killing of his followers,” Kindiki stated on his twitter page.

He was however released on Thursday May 5, after the Shanzu Law Court granted him a Ksh 3 million bond or an alternative Ksh 1.5 million cash bail.

Below are some of Pastor Ezekiel’s properties.

New Life Church

The man of God owns the newlife church which has its headquarters in Mavueni, Kilifi County. The church sits on a six acre peace of land and has a capacity of 6000 people.

Residential Houses and Hotels

Pastor Ezekiel in an interview with NTV in 2022,disclosed that he is constructing a hotels in the property and one of them is nearly completion.

He noted that the hotels will stand alongside other establishments including malls and supermarkets.

In addition he stated that residential houses will be put up on the property as well as a university and an international school.

Other amenities include a rehabilitation center, a hospital and a helipad to cater for rich faithful.

Flashy Car

Pastor Ezekiel drives a Lexus LX 570 which is known to be a high-end SUV owned by flamboyant politicians. According to autocheck Africa, the fuel guzzler costs Ksh 17 million.

