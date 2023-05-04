Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

List of Properties Owned by Pastor Ezekiel Odero

By

Published

Pastor Ezekiel Odero 2

Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Pastor Ezekiel Odero has been on the spot in the recent days after he was arrested in connection to deaths of his followers and allegedly burying them secretly with controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie’s assistance.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki in a statement on Thursday April 27 stated that Pastor Ezekiel would face criminal charges.

“It is notified for information of the general public that today Thursday, 27th April 2023, Mr Ezekiel Ombok Odero the Head of New Life Prayer Centre and Church at Mavueni in Kilifi County has been arrested and is being processed to face criminal charges related to mass killing of his followers,” Kindiki stated on his twitter page.

He was however released on Thursday May 5, after the Shanzu Law Court granted him a Ksh 3 million bond or an alternative Ksh 1.5 million cash bail.

Below are some of Pastor Ezekiel’s properties.

New Life Church

The man of God owns the newlife church which has its headquarters in Mavueni, Kilifi County. The church sits on a six acre peace of land and has a capacity of 6000 people.

Residential Houses and Hotels

Pastor Ezekiel in an interview with NTV in 2022,disclosed that he is constructing a hotels in the property and one of them is nearly completion.

He noted that the hotels will stand alongside other establishments including malls and supermarkets.

In addition he stated that residential houses will be put up on the property as well as a university and an international school.

Other amenities include a rehabilitation center, a hospital and a helipad to cater for rich faithful.

Flashy Car

Pastor Ezekiel drives a Lexus LX 570 which is known to be a high-end SUV owned by flamboyant politicians. According to autocheck Africa, the fuel guzzler costs Ksh 17 million.

Also Read:Pastor Ezekiel Odero Released, Given Conditions

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019