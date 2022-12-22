Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Little Known Details of Embattled Safari Rally Driver Maxine Wahome

By

Published

Maxine Wahomes story 1400x788px

Maxine Wahome

Maxine Wahome has been in the news recently after she was arrested in connection with an alleged assault on her boyfriend Asad ‘Kalulu’ Khan, who died this week. Wahome was released on Ksh100,000 cash bail.

Prior to that, she was the first Kenyan woman to win a WRC race when she won the WRC3 Category at the WRC Safari Rally in June.

Her father, who was also a rally driver, first introduced her to the sport when she was a child.

She began driving cars at the age of 15, and after acquiring her first buggy at age 20, she began competing in amateur motorsports.

Her late boyfriend Khan was instrumental in her rise to prominence in the rallying world. In a previous interview, Wahome identified him as her coach.

“He (Asad Khan) actually gave me his car to drive once I left the buggy, so I had his car. We shared it to do the races. And, yeah, he eventually built me the current rally car that I’m using,” she stated.

Kenyan telecommunication giant Safaricom was her main sponsor when she made history by becoming the first woman to win the WRC3 category. Safaricom gave Wahome a Ksh 1 million cash award as compensation for the victory. Safaricom also supported Wahome in previous KNRC races, including the 2021 KNRC Voi Rally, in which it provided an additional Ksh 2 million in sponsorship. Additionally, Maxine has received sponsorship from Kenya Airways and Betika. 

IMG 2724 scaled 1

With her recent controversy surrounding the death of Khan some Kenyans have demanded that the firms cut ties with her over the Khan case, while others have urged patience as they await the outcome of the legal proceedings.

Also Read: Inside Betty Kyalo’s Luxurious Car Collection [Photos]

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019