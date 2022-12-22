Connect with us

Little Known Details of Francis Atwoli’s Son Professor Lukoye

Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli is one of the prominent individuals in the country.

However little is known about his children. In this article KDRTV looks into the life of Atwoli’s first born son Prof Lukoye Atwoli.

Lukoye went to Moi University where he graduated in 2001 with a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree. He enrolled at the University of Nairobi and earned a Master of Medicine in Psychiatry in 2006.

He then moved to South Africa, where he received his PhD in 2015 from the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health at the University of Cape Town.

The young Atwoli began his career in 2006 as a Provincial Psychiatrist and Deputy Medical Superintendent at the Provincial General Hospital in Garissa.

In July of 2007, he began working as a Mental Health Medical Specialist at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, a position he held for eleven months. He served as a lecturer at the Moi University School of Medicine from May 2008 until August 2012.

In August 2014, he was appointed dean of the School of Medicine, having previously been promoted to senior lecturer. He held the position for five years and one month before being promoted to Associate Professor of Psychiatry, a position he currently holds.

He was appointed Dean and Professor of Psychiatry at the Aga Khan University Medical College in East Africa in August 2020. He is also an associate professor at Moi University, a Visiting Scientist at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, and an Honorary Associate Professor at the University of Cape Town’s Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health.

images 64

Lukoye is a member of the Duke University Global Health Institute’s International Faculty and an external examiner at both local and international universities. He is a registered member of the WHO World Mental Health Surveys Consortium.

